Bhopal Diary: BJP leader wears shoes 6 years after party win

BJP leader wears shoes 6 years after party win

Ramdas Puri, the ruling BJP’s district president of Anuppur, who was barefoot from the last six years as a part of a vow to remain barefoot till BJP returned to power in MP on its own, finally stepped into his shoes, following the party’s resounding assembly polls success. And doing the honours of helping Puri wear the shoes was former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Anuppur district of Vindhya region. Even after the BJP came back to power in March 2020 with the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia-loyalist MLAs, Puri continued to stay barefoot for over three years before the party returned to power.

Lone BAP MLA demands separate Bhil Pradesh

One of the youngest members of the 16th Vidhan Sabha, law graduate-turned-Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP)’s lone MLA in Madhya Pradesh, 33-year-old Kamleshwar Dodiyar has demanded creation of a separate Bhil Pradesh out of Bhil tribe dominated areas of MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Son of a migrant labourer, Dodiyar, also demanded total ban on liquor in tribal areas of MP, in his maiden speech in the Vidhan Sabha recently. Formed in September 2023, the BAP has won three seats in Rajasthan and one seat in MP (Sailana-ST seat in MP) during the recent assembly elections.

Congress chief blames loss on internal sabotage

While many senior Congress leaders are holding the EVM responsible for the party’s shock defeat in the assembly polls in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, an organisational leader of the party from one of the Bundelkhand region districts, Mahaprasad Patel, has blamed sabotage by party’s own ranks behind the MP assembly polls debacle. Patel, who is the district chief of the main opposition party in Chhatarpur, alleged that party leaders, who were denied tickets, worked for the defeat of Congress’s official candidates. In a meeting, the Chhatarpur Congress leader’s sentiments were echoed by leaders from some other districts too.

