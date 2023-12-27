Chhattisgarh will restore schemes withdrawn by Baghel government

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hinted that the schemes launched during the earlier BJP government led by Raman Singh will start again in the near future. Sai, however, didn’t elaborate on the number of schemes that will be relaunched and what will be the fate of the welfare programmes of the Bhupesh Baghel government.

The programmes scrapped by the previous Congress regime included Charan-Paduka scheme, Ayushman Yojana among others of the earlier Raman Singh government. Under the Charan Paduka scheme, the tendu leaves pluckers who are mostly tribals were provided foot-wears free of cost but it was phased-out.

Similarly, the Baghel government decided to withdraw the universal healthcare scheme of the Centre Ayushman Bharat or Modi-care programme and replaced it with Khoobchand Baghel Health Assistance Yojana in 2020.

Similarly, the BJP’s earlier ambitious scheme multi-crore ‘Sanchar Kranti Yojana’ was also brought to an end by the Congress regime with an allegation that the smartphones given away under the scheme were pre-loaded with the Modi and the Raman apps while the government revenue were used to campaign for the party. “We are contemplating to restart the popular welfare schemes of the Raman Singh government. And our government is committed to fulfil the Modi Ki Guarantee as promised in our poll manifesto”, said the CM.

