Home Nation

Congress appoints communication coordinators for states 

In a statement, the Congress said the newly-appointed communication coordinators will work in close coordination with the state party units and the AICC communication department. 

Published: 27th December 2023 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress appointed communication coordinators for states on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh has been appointed as the communication coordinator for Karnataka, Radhika Khera has been given the responsibility for Chhattisgarh, Mathew Antony will look after northeastern states and Mahima Singh will look after Assam.

The other communication coordinators are B R Anil Kumar (Andhra Pradesh), Alok Sharma (Bihar), Harshad Sharma (Goa), Sachin Sawant (Gujarat), Ajay Upadhyay (Haryana), Amrit Gill (Himachal Pradesh), Jyoti Kumar Singh (Jharkhand), Arshpreet Khadial (Jammu), Parvez Alam (Kashmir and Ladakh), Lavanya Ballal Jain (Kerala), Charan Singh Sapra (Madhya Pradesh), Surendra Singh Rajput (Maharashtra), Bobbeeta Sharma (Odisha), Anshul Avijit (Punjab), Ritu Choudhary (Rajasthan), Bhavya Narasimhamurthy (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), Sujata Paul (Telangana), Chayanika Uniyal (Uttarakhand), Abhay Dubey (Uttar Pradesh) and Anshuman Sail (West Bengal).

In a statement, the Congress said the newly-appointed communication coordinators will work in close coordination with the state party units and the AICC communication department for smoother functioning of media and communication-related activities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Lok Sabha 2024 elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp