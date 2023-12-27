Home Nation

Delhi Police analysing dump data in Israel Embassy blast call case

NSG Forensics team behind the Israel Embassy, inspects the area as a probe after a call was received about a blast, in New Delhi on December 27 | Parveen Negi, EPS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is examining footage from over 100 CCTV cameras to nab the suspects in the Israel Embassy blast case.

As per sources, the police are examining the footage for the route mapping of the suspects, who were seen walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion.

The police have also started analysing dump data of the said spot, to identify phone numbers active in the area, sources said, adding that around five thousand phone numbers were active during the period.

According to police sources, CCTV footage has been recovered from near the spot in which two youths were found walking on the road, shortly before the blast.

"It is yet to be ascertained whether they are suspects," the officer said.

Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a 'blast' was heard near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident.

Earlier, Delhi police found a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the Israel Embassy on Tuesday evening in connection with the 'blast' call.

"A letter has been written in English to the Israeli Embassy in which threatening words are used. The group whose name is written on the letter is Sir Allah Resistance," said sources.

Police are currently examining the letter and are yet to reveal details. The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 pm.

