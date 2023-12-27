'Harm to cultural heritage': Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind writes to Modi, Shah on Suehri mosque removal

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) call to seek public opinion regarding the removal of Sunehri Bagh Mosque, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and protect the "cultural and a heritage" site from potential demolition.

In a letter written to Modi and Shah, Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, President of the Muslim organisation, conveyed his apprehension and emphasized that such an action could significantly harm our shared cultural heritage.

“The mosque is a grade-III heritage building as per an October 2009 notification of the Delhi government. It was erected around 200 years ago and caters to a large number of worshippers working in nearby offices. We firmly believe that such an action would constitute a grave loss to our shared heritage. This mosque, with its profound historical significance, stands as a testament to our nation's pluralistic ethos and the harmonious coexistence of various communities. Its existence is not only crucial for their architectural beauty but also for the spiritual and historical values they represent,” the letter read.

“I urge you to kindly take cognizance of this matter and initiate the necessary steps to ensure the protection and preservation of Masjid Sunheri Bagh. I am confident that your intervention in this matter will be a crucial step in safeguarding our cultural identity and reinforcing the government's commitment to preserving the rich heritage that defines our great nation,” it added.

The civic agency issued a public notice for the removal of Sunehri Masjid after they received references from Delhi’s traffic police to “ensure sustainable mobility” of vehicles in the area. The NDMC has now sought a public opinion on the proposed removal of the mosque.

Situated near Udyog Bhawan, the mosque earned Heritage III status for its historical significance in 2009. However, the looming threat of demolition, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion, has stirred a wave of concern among locals and historians

