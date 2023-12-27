Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang amid row over Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh's election as WFI chief

Gandhi's meeting with the wrestlers comes against the backdrop of a controversy surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Published: 27th December 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi and Wrestler Bajrang Punia in Haryana's Jhajjar district. (Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday morning visited an "akhara" in Haryana's Jhajjar district and met a group of wrestlers including Bajrang Punia.

According to a senior Haryana Congress leader from the district, Gandhi reached the "Virender Akhara" in the Chhara village early morning. He later interacted with the wrestlers including Punia.

Gandhi's meeting with the wrestlers comes against the backdrop of a controversy surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

"He (Rahul Gandhi) came to see our routine (training). He did wrestling and exercise with me. He came to see what is the day-to-day life of a wrestler," Bajrang told reporters.

READ MORE | Wrestling takes a bigger hit as federation mess continues

Vinesh Phogat, a two-time World Championship medal winner, on Tuesday decided to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna award to the Prime Minister, saying such honours have become meaningless when wrestlers are struggling badly for justice.

Phogat's decision comes days after Olympic medallist Punia and Deafylmpics champion Virender Singh Yadav returned their Padma Shri awards and Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik quit the sport after Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president on December 21.

Sanjay Singh is an associate of Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan and the wrestlers did not want anyone close to the BJP MP entering the WFI.

Brij Bhushan was accused of sexual harassment by Phogat, Punia and Malik. They had held a long-drawn protest at Jantar Mantar early this year.

READ MORE | Collective failure to read wrestlers' sentiments

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Akhara Jhajjar Bajrang Punia wrestlers WFI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp