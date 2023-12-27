Rajasthan government scraps Gehlot’s flagship scheme for youth

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The new BJP government in Rajasthan has terminated the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Programme, a flagship initiative of the former Gehlot government. Under this program, 5,000 young individuals were engaged in internships, receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.

The initiative, launched in 2021, aimed to extend its reach by recruiting an additional 5,000 youngsters, as evident from ongoing advertisements. However, the newly established Bhajan Lal Government has abruptly issued an order, ending their services effective December 31.

Reacting strongly to this decision, the Congress party has characterised it as an assault on the future of the youth. Former CM Ashok Gehlot expressed deep displeasure over the government’s decision, stating, “If the government has issues with the name Rajiv Gandhi, they could rename the program.”

Gehlot further emphasised, “About 5 thousand youths included in the programme were working to take government schemes to every home. Now, their services are being terminated, which is not fair. If the new government had an issue with the name, they could have changed it to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.” He criticised the decision as unjust to the youngster who were benefiting from the internship, suggesting that the government could have allowed them to earn a stipend at least.

