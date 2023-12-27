Rajnath to reach J&K today, take stock of security

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, days after a deadly terror ambush in Poonch district left four Army personnel dead. Army Chief General Manoj Pande is already in Jammu.

Sources said that “Singh is likely to take stock of the security situation in the region post terror strike.”

Meanwhile, the Army has been conducting extensive operations to track down terrorists behind the ambush that left four soldiers dead in Poonch last week.

The Chief of Army Staff also asked them to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges. After an interaction with officers on the ground, General Pande urged the commanders to conduct all operations in the “most professional manner”.

