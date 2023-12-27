Home Nation

Will the eight naval veterans be repatriated from Qatar after Thursday's hearing?

There is optimism mixed with apprehension among the kin of the veterans ahead of the hearing in the court of appeal.

Published: 27th December 2023

naval veterans

The eight naval veterans were working for a company called Dahra Consultancies in Doha before they were picked up for interrogation (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Will the eight naval veterans detained in Qatar be repatriated to India after the hearing on Thursday?

There is optimism mixed with apprehension among the kin of the veterans ahead of the hearing in the court of appeal. Family members of most of the veterans are already in Doha.

"The wives and children have been able to meet the veterans in person. A few of the veterans are failing in health, which is a cause of concern. They are hoping to hear the news of their repatriation, but unless it is announced, there will be apprehension too," said a source.

Meanwhile, the wives of the eight veterans have had meetings with the Indian Ambassador in Doha, Vipul, who they all compliment for his continous support and patient hearing. They have also met the defence lawyer, ahead of the hearing.

"The reason why these eight were not considered for being pardoned on Qatar’s National Day (December 18) was because of the upcoming appeal on December 28. Besides, we reiterate that our naval veterans have done no wrong, so a pardon is not what they were seeking in the first place," the source added.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s ministry of interior has just concluded the Unified Gulf Inmates week on December 24, though there is no clarity on whether the eight naval veterans were included in the meet. There were events organised over four days under the slogans 'Giving them hope and opportunities'.

A series of recreational, cultural and sports activities were organised for the inmates – held across prisons, detention centers.

The eight naval veterans who have been under detention since August 30, 2022, are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vashisht, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal and Sailor Ragesh.

