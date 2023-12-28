Fighting fit: Rahul wrestles it out at akhara in Jhajjar

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to the Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara, a quiet farming village nestled in the Jhajjar district of Haryana. During his visit, he actively engaged with Bajrang Punia and participated in a wrestling match with him. Rahul also immersed himself in wrestling techniques on the mat, diligently learning moves such as the “dhobi pachaad” and “dhak.”

Additionally, he generously shared his knowledge of jiu-jitsu locks with Punia and other wrestlers before joining them for a nourishing meal of bajra roti and saag, accompanied by a tall glass of warm milk. “Dhobi pachaad,” a renowned wrestling maneuver in which a wrestler hoists their adversary onto their shoulders before forcefully driving them into the mat, and “dhak,” another crowd-pleasing technique where the wrestler secures their opponent in a tight headlock before executing a powerful throw to the ground, stand out as two iconic moves in the sport.

Rahul’s two-hour visit to the akhara unfolded against the backdrop of controversy surrounding the Wrestling Foundation of India. However, his presence brought a glimmer of hope and solidarity to the wrestling community.

Following Rahul’s departure, Punia mentioned that the Congress leader had keenly observed the daily routines of the wrestlers at the akhara and actively participated in their activities. Rahul even captured the experience by filming a video for his YouTube channel during the visit, a gesture that took the wrestlers by surprise. The wrestlers at the akhara had no prior knowledge of his visit.

Punia expressed his satisfaction, affirming that Rahul displayed a remarkable understanding of wrestling and its techniques. He offered Rahul locally grown vegetables, which he graciously accepted. When asked about the Wrestling Foundation of India issue was discussed during their meeting, another wrestler revealed that they had discussed the mental stress that wrestlers endure, shedding light on the challenges that go unnoticed.

Rahul conveyed his thoughts in Hindi on his social media platform X, stating, “After years of dedicated hard work, patience, and unwavering discipline, athletes bring medals to our country through their blood and sweat. Today, I visited brother Virendra Arya’s akhara in Chhara village, Jhajjar, and engaged in discussions with Bajrang Punia.”

