Home Nation

Four killed after speeding car hits power pole in Ranchi

The car, which was possibly travelling at breakneck speed, hit an electric pole and then overturned, said a police official. 

Published: 28th December 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Hit and run, Overspeeding

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

RANCHI:  Four youths were killed after their car hit an electricity pole here on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened between Booty Chowk and Dumardaga around 1. 30am in the city's Sadar police station area, they said.

Sadar police station in-charge Laxmikant told PTI, "The car, which was possibly travelling at breakneck speed, hit an electric pole and then overturned. The impact was so strong that the pole broke into three pieces."

The youths, aged around 30 years, died on the spot. "They were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where doctors declared them dead," he said.

All of them were residents of Ranchi's Bariatu Basti, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accident Ranchi over speeding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp