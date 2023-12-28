Home Nation

MHA puts ban on ‘unlawful’ party in Kashmir

In a post on X, Shah announced, “The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) has been declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the provisions of the UAPA.

Amit_Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After designating the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir, led by separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat, as an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised on Wednesday that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation will face the consequences of the law and will not go unpunished.

In a post on X, Shah announced, “The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) has been declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the provisions of the UAPA. This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, supporting terrorist activities, and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in the region.”

Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that Masarat Alam Bhat has been engaged in anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda. He became the chairman of the hardline faction of the Hurriyat Conference following the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Currently, he is in jail.

