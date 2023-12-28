Patna Diary: Sushil Modi claims split in JD(U) possible

Ramashankar By

Sushil Modi claims split in JD(U) possible

Former deputy chief minister and BJP MP has raised political temperature in the state these days. He claims that a split in JD (U) is bound to happen. He contends a section of JD (U) leaders want the party to return to the NDA again. He claimed that JD (U) MPs are also assessing whether it would be beneficial for them to contest elections by remaining in the grand alliance or contesting elections as NDA candidates will be better for them. In such a situation, the split is imminent, he claims. Both Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda have ruled out any possibility of Nitish’s return to NDA, he added.

New Year gift for 3.5L contractual teachers

It’s a new year gift of Bihar government to around 3.5 lakh government school teachers appointed on contractual basis. Bihar cabinet has approved a proposal to give government employee status to contractual teachers who were serving in primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools across the state. However, these teachers will be called ‘exclusive teachers’ after a notification is ssued by the education department. But these teachers will have to clear competency examinations for continuing with the status.

IPS officer removed from Central Selection Board

Senior IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Singhal has been removed from the post of chairman of Central Selection Board (constable recruitment). Another IPS officer Shobha Ohatkar, who is serving as Director General (Home Guards and Fire Services), will replace him. The abrupt removal of Singhal, who had retired from the post of DGP, has created ripples in the administrative circles as he had not completed his full term on the post. Rumours are afloat that question papers of examination held for recruitment of constables had earlier leaked, leaving the political bosses red faced. All 74 FIRs were registered linked with the question paper leak case.

