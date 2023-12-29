Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: 13 burnt alive in bus-truck collision

The bus, owned reportedly by the brother of ruling BJP leader Vishwanath Sikarwar, had expired fitness and insurance certificates and it’s road tax was unpaid since 2021.

Published: 29th December 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue officials stand near the charred remains of a bus that caught fire after colliding with a dumper in Guna district, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A private bus turned into a fireball after a head-on collision with a truck, burning alive 13 people and resulting in injuries to at least 16 others in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who rushed to Guna district and met the severely injured patients and grieving kin of the deceased at the district hospital on Thursday, announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin of each of the 13 deceased and `50,000 each to severely injured passengers.

On the CM’s order, a high-level probe was ordered into the accident, which would be conducted by a four-member  panel headed by the Guna additional district collector.

The Guna RTO and the chief municipal officer were suspended with immediate effect for laxity in the matter, including delayed arrival of fire tenders.

