2 workers killed, 4 hurt in Gujarat factory explosion

AHMEDABAD:  Two factory workers died and four others were critically injured when molten iron from a furnace fell on them in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar late on Wednesday night. According to company officials, the incident took place when iron was being melted in the furnace plant of Rudra Global Infra Ltd, in Sihore taluka’s  Bhavnagar district. Five workers were injured severely in the incident. One labourer died on the spot, while another succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Three employees are now undergoing treatment. Revenue officer (Mamlatdar) of Sihore taluka, R.G. Prajapati told media, “As soon as the news reached them, the company’s employees admitted the injured to hospitals and made arrangements to handover the bodies to their families.”

“A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the tragedy. If the company is found to be negligent, action will be taken against them,” he added. Notably, on November 28, ten persons were killed and 24 workers sustained burn injuries in an explosion at Ether Chemical Industry at Sachin GIDC, Surat.

Two Bihar workers died of asphyxiation after a chemical spill at a facility in Gujarat’s Valsad district on December 5. According to a data the Gujarat government presented at the monsoon session of Assembly, the number of industrial accidents increased by 17% between 2020-21 and 2022-23.

