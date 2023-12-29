Uttarakhand: Bhojpatra forest faces existential threat 

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The ‘Bhojpatra’ (birch leaf) forests in Uttarakhand are currently under threat and facing potential extinction due to erosion caused by the Yamuna river. Expressing concern, nature conservationists and experts in mythological fields have urged the government to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the conservation of these birch leaf trees, which are at risk due to increasing anthropogenic activities and pollution.

Ranganath Pandey, the deputy director of Gangotri National Park, said in an interview with this newspaper, “There is a large birch forest in an area of 1,000 hectares within the park boundaries. Not only birch, but all plant species have been affected by increasing human activities.”

Pandit Pradeep Lakhera, a renowned astrologer of Gauchar, Chamoli, told this newspaper, “Ved Vyas also composed the Purana on these Bhojpatras. 18 Puranas, Mahabharata and four Vedas are written on Bhoj letters, it is considered to be part of Mother Saraswati”.

As per the forest department, “The 2012 flood of the Yamuna river caused significant damage to the forest due to erosion. The Bhojpatra trees along the Hanuman Chatti Dodital track route were also affected. Unfortunately, no concrete plan has been established for the preservation and enhancement of birch leaf forests despite these challenges.”

Arvind Singh Rawat, Pawan Uniyal, Naresh Panwar, Alok Uniyal, and Lokesh Chauhan from the region say, “The forests of the Bhojpatra have suffered significant damage due to disasters and land encroachment in the high Himalayan regions, but there has been no plan for their conservation. They have demanded the

government to create a plan for the protection of the Bhojpatra forests.”

Purushottam Uniyal, President of the Purohit Assembly of Yamunotri Dham, stated, “Serious efforts are needed to preserve this natural heritage. These trees hold great significance in our ancient religion, and are also known as ‘Deva Vriksha’.” S P Gairola, the Range Officer of the Yamunotri Range, told, “A ten-year action plan is currently being developed to identify and designate such locations”.

It may be recalled, “In the 103rd edition of ‘Mann ki Baat,’ PM Narendra Modi highlighted the success of ‘bhojpatra calligraphy’ business run by women in Mana village near Badrinath. This village is the last village before the India-China border in Uttarakhand.”

Action plan

S P Gairola, the Range Officer of the Yamunotri Range said a ten-year action plan is being developed

to identify and designate such locations

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DEHRADUN: The ‘Bhojpatra’ (birch leaf) forests in Uttarakhand are currently under threat and facing potential extinction due to erosion caused by the Yamuna river. Expressing concern, nature conservationists and experts in mythological fields have urged the government to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the conservation of these birch leaf trees, which are at risk due to increasing anthropogenic activities and pollution. Ranganath Pandey, the deputy director of Gangotri National Park, said in an interview with this newspaper, “There is a large birch forest in an area of 1,000 hectares within the park boundaries. Not only birch, but all plant species have been affected by increasing human activities.” Pandit Pradeep Lakhera, a renowned astrologer of Gauchar, Chamoli, told this newspaper, “Ved Vyas also composed the Purana on these Bhojpatras. 18 Puranas, Mahabharata and four Vedas are written on Bhoj letters, it is considered to be part of Mother Saraswati”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the forest department, “The 2012 flood of the Yamuna river caused significant damage to the forest due to erosion. The Bhojpatra trees along the Hanuman Chatti Dodital track route were also affected. Unfortunately, no concrete plan has been established for the preservation and enhancement of birch leaf forests despite these challenges.” Arvind Singh Rawat, Pawan Uniyal, Naresh Panwar, Alok Uniyal, and Lokesh Chauhan from the region say, “The forests of the Bhojpatra have suffered significant damage due to disasters and land encroachment in the high Himalayan regions, but there has been no plan for their conservation. They have demanded the government to create a plan for the protection of the Bhojpatra forests.” Purushottam Uniyal, President of the Purohit Assembly of Yamunotri Dham, stated, “Serious efforts are needed to preserve this natural heritage. These trees hold great significance in our ancient religion, and are also known as ‘Deva Vriksha’.” S P Gairola, the Range Officer of the Yamunotri Range, told, “A ten-year action plan is currently being developed to identify and designate such locations”. It may be recalled, “In the 103rd edition of ‘Mann ki Baat,’ PM Narendra Modi highlighted the success of ‘bhojpatra calligraphy’ business run by women in Mana village near Badrinath. This village is the last village before the India-China border in Uttarakhand.” Action plan S P Gairola, the Range Officer of the Yamunotri Range said a ten-year action plan is being developed to identify and designate such locations Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp