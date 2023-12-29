Darjeeling orange farmers in deep crisis as high taxes and market floods hinder exports

By ANI

SILIGURI: Once a golden treasure, the Darjeeling orange is facing a bitter crisis. Traders in Siliguri, the heart of the fruit trade, are staring at massive losses due to a drastic drop in production.

This fragrant jewel of North Bengal, known for its captivating taste and aroma, is now struggling to survive. With production plummeting to just 20%, the future of this iconic fruit hangs in the balance.

North Bengal counted crores of rupees with the trading of oranges from November to January every year. Many traders from across the country used to gather at the Regulated market, the biggest wholesale market in the Northeast situated in Siliguri under the Darjeeling district of West Bengal to get stock of the seasonal fruit as much as they can.

Meanwhile, the situation has changed over the last couple of years. The production level of oranges in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong has gone down.

According to the traders in Siliguri, the production of oranges has gone down to 20 per cent.

They claimed due to the lack of maintenance and non-cooperation of the Government, the orange production level has gone down.

Adam Singh Giri, a farmer from Soreng, Darjeeling at the regulated market said, "They are not getting any assistance from the government. So trying to maintain the orange trees by themselves and a few from the farmers club, but due to the non-availability of organic fertilizers, the farmers became helpless. They also requested the government to look into it, otherwise, the fruits will have vanished".

Binod Rastogi, an orange trader from a regulated market in Siliguri said, "The orange market is now almost finished. From November to January, they used to get a huge quantity of oranges. But now, getting only 20 per cent from the hills. It is happening due to global warming and not taking proper care of the trees.

"Kinu variety oranges from Nagpur damage the market. It takes the position in the market instead of Darjeeling oranges following the high price. So, the Government should immediately intervene in the crisis and resolve the issue," Binod Rastogi said.

Ranjit Kumar Prasad, another trader from the same market said, "Darjeeling oranges are very much famous in the World. The traders used to trade a huge quantity of fruits with Bangladesh. However, due to the maximum export tax, the traders have suspended trade with Bangladesh for the last couple of years. Moreover, different varieties of oranges also damage the Darjeeling orange. So, it should be focused by the government immediately".

