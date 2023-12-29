Delhi HC grants convict 4-wk parole to procreate

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said that the right to life includes a convict’s right to procreate, while allowing a four-week parole to a 41-year-old man in prison for murder so that he can have a child with his wife with medical help.

“A convict does not become a lesser citizen due to his incarceration. The fundamental right to have a child cannot be deemed to be surrendered in favour of the State. Delay in having a biological child would mean curtailing this fundamental right to parenthood, due to incarceration of a convict,” the Delhi HC said in its recent order.

The petitioner, who is childless, has been in prison for the last 14 years. He sought parole on the ground that he and his wife wanted to protect their lineage and plans to have a child through in vitro fertilisation.

