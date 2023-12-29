Delhi, Punjab tableaux excluded from R-Day parade, AAP trains guns on BJP

Harpreet Bajwa and Anup Verma By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: Punjab and Delhi have notably been excluded from displaying their tableau during the Republic Day parade on January 26th next year. This decision has stirred criticism from leaders in both regions. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has strongly condemned the BJP-led Union government for what he perceives as a power-hungry move that undermines the significant sacrifices made by Punjabis during the freedom struggle.

File Photo

Displeased by the rejection of Punjab’s tableau for the parade, Mann highlighted that Punjab had submitted three patriotic and progressive tableau ideas on time, all of which were rejected, leading him to label the treatment ‘unacceptable and unjust.’ Mann expressed his disappointment, saying this exclusion is not an isolated incident, as a similar stance was taken by the BJP-led Union government last year.

The rejection of Punjab’s tableau again has further fueled the state’s grievances. He said that including Punjab’s tableaux in the Republic Day parade would have enhanced the state’s prestige, especially with the French President as the chief guest next year, given the ongoing commemoration of sacrifices made by historical figures like the Chotta Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri Ji.

In the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party has also expressed its dissatisfaction. The party alleged that the BJP-ruled central government deliberately denied Delhi the opportunity to showcase its tableau during the Republic Day parade. AAP Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar pointed out the inconsistency in featuring tableaux from BJP-ruled states while overlooking Delhi’s accomplishments.

AAP alleges deliberate denial

