Heroin soaked in paper sheet  seized at Attari

As they intercepted, examined, and meticulously scanned the refrigerated truck destined for Delhi, everything seemed in perfect order. 

Heroin image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a daring twist of smuggling ingenuity, border-crossing smugglers devised a cunning strategy to sneak heroin into India. They concealed the illicit narcotics within innocent-looking paper sheets, strategically nestled at the base of crates filled with fresh apples imported from Afghanistan.

The covert operation unravelled when vigilant officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in collaboration with the crime branch of the Delhi Police, received a tip-off on September 22. Acting on this intelligence, they swooped in on a consignment of 2503 plastic crates, each brimming with crisp apples from Afghanistan, at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari.

Swift action followed as the heroin-laden paper sheets were seized on December 12, and a case was registered under the NDPS Act.  

