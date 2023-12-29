IUML accuses BJP of using Ram Temple consecration event for political purposes

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, accused the BJP on Friday of exploiting the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for political purposes.

The IUML expressed hope that secular forces would recognize this political manoeuvre of the BJP.

Amid increasing uncertainty in the Congress's Kerala state unit on the political stance the party should take regarding the invitation to its national leadership for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the IUML urged the Congress to take an independent decision.

"The BJP is treating it as a political inauguration for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The prime minister and others have launched political propaganda aimed at the next parliamentary election," IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty told reporters after the party's political affairs committee meeting.

Alleging that the saffron party is politicizing the event by differentiating between those who participate in it and those who don't, Kunhalikutty said, "The BJP government's target is the next parliamentary elections. The League highly respects the faith and freedom of worship of the Hindu community. No comment on that. But the opening of the Ram temple is being used politically."

He said the issue is political, not religious, and called on every political party, especially those with secular views, to realize this and make independent decisions.

On the Congress's stand, Kunhalikutty said, "Congress has its setup, leadership. They are facing a lot of problems. Let them make an independent decision."

IUML supremo Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal added that the IUML supports the faithful on the issue but cannot accept the attempt to turn it into a political agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The IUML's statement is seen as an attempt to exert pressure on the Congress's state unit, which is in a difficult position regarding the invitation extended to its national leaders for the consecration ceremony next month.

The ruling CPI(M) in the state has already declared that its representatives will not attend the ceremony, considering it a political move by the BJP ahead of the general elections that are to be held in a few months.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, accused the BJP on Friday of exploiting the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for political purposes. The IUML expressed hope that secular forces would recognize this political manoeuvre of the BJP. Amid increasing uncertainty in the Congress's Kerala state unit on the political stance the party should take regarding the invitation to its national leadership for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the IUML urged the Congress to take an independent decision.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The BJP is treating it as a political inauguration for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The prime minister and others have launched political propaganda aimed at the next parliamentary election," IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty told reporters after the party's political affairs committee meeting. Alleging that the saffron party is politicizing the event by differentiating between those who participate in it and those who don't, Kunhalikutty said, "The BJP government's target is the next parliamentary elections. The League highly respects the faith and freedom of worship of the Hindu community. No comment on that. But the opening of the Ram temple is being used politically." He said the issue is political, not religious, and called on every political party, especially those with secular views, to realize this and make independent decisions. On the Congress's stand, Kunhalikutty said, "Congress has its setup, leadership. They are facing a lot of problems. Let them make an independent decision." IUML supremo Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal added that the IUML supports the faithful on the issue but cannot accept the attempt to turn it into a political agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The IUML's statement is seen as an attempt to exert pressure on the Congress's state unit, which is in a difficult position regarding the invitation extended to its national leaders for the consecration ceremony next month. The ruling CPI(M) in the state has already declared that its representatives will not attend the ceremony, considering it a political move by the BJP ahead of the general elections that are to be held in a few months. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp