Home Nation

Mizoram accords general consent to CBI to probe offences

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony on December 8, Lalduhoma had announced that his Zoram People's Movement government will accord priority to anti-corruption measures.

Published: 29th December 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

CBI

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has granted general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe offences in the state.

In a gazette notification on Thursday, the state government said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Government of Mizoram hereby accords consent to exercise powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment for investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram."

"The Government of Mizoram grants consent for a CBI investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram. Our government is resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens," CM Lalduhoma posted on X on Friday.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony on December 8, Lalduhoma had announced that his Zoram People's Movement government will accord priority to anti-corruption measures and will invite the CBI to probe graft cases in the state.

According to the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI requires the consent of the state government to conduct an investigation within its jurisdiction.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Mizoram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp