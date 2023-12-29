Nitish won’t quit INDIA, says his party will adopt NDA ‘misrule’ resolution

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Janata Dal (United) has no plan to quit the INDIA bloc. The party’s national executive, at its meeting on Friday, plans adopt a resolution on the ‘misrule’ of the BJP-led NDA government. Sources said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, at the JD(U) office bearers’ meet on Thursday, asked party leaders to ignore the ‘misinformation’ being spread by vested interests that he plans to leave the INDIA bloc and realign with the NDA. He said he was committed to strengthening the opposition alliance and defeating the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

At the party office-bearers meeting, a day before the national executive meeting in Delhi, Nitish said the party will expose the BJP’s double-speak on social justice and employment creation in the political resolution to be adopted by the national executive.

Sources said the resolution will highlight the BJP’s refusal to conduct a nationwide caste survey “which is preventing the backward classes from getting their due share in education and employment.” There have been reports of Nitish being miffed with the INDIA leaders for not making him the convenor of the bloc in spite of his efforts in bringing the disparate groups together.

The Bihar Chief Minister told party leaders that he had ruled out himself from the race for Prime Ministership right in the beginning of INDIA formation. He said he is not looking for any post at this stage of his career.

He also asked party leaders to pay no heed to reports on the possibility of a split in the party. He said there are no difference in the party on fighting the BJP and it will go into the next election as one unit.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Janata Dal (United) has no plan to quit the INDIA bloc. The party’s national executive, at its meeting on Friday, plans adopt a resolution on the ‘misrule’ of the BJP-led NDA government. Sources said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, at the JD(U) office bearers’ meet on Thursday, asked party leaders to ignore the ‘misinformation’ being spread by vested interests that he plans to leave the INDIA bloc and realign with the NDA. He said he was committed to strengthening the opposition alliance and defeating the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. At the party office-bearers meeting, a day before the national executive meeting in Delhi, Nitish said the party will expose the BJP’s double-speak on social justice and employment creation in the political resolution to be adopted by the national executive. Sources said the resolution will highlight the BJP’s refusal to conduct a nationwide caste survey “which is preventing the backward classes from getting their due share in education and employment.” There have been reports of Nitish being miffed with the INDIA leaders for not making him the convenor of the bloc in spite of his efforts in bringing the disparate groups together.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Bihar Chief Minister told party leaders that he had ruled out himself from the race for Prime Ministership right in the beginning of INDIA formation. He said he is not looking for any post at this stage of his career. He also asked party leaders to pay no heed to reports on the possibility of a split in the party. He said there are no difference in the party on fighting the BJP and it will go into the next election as one unit. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp