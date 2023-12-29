Viksit Bharat mantra at 3rd meeting of chief secretaries

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries focused on wider deliberations on state and centre-concerning issues of sustainable developments, including strengthening the federal relationship between the two, in the national capital on Monday.

According to an official source, the key focus of the ongoing two-day conference is ‘Ease of Living’ while issues of land, electricity, drinking water, health and schooling are also being deliberated upon. The chief sectaries, along with 200 Central government officials, are taking up issues which impact the country’s sustainable development pushing the nation towards becoming the ‘Viksit-Bharat’ by 2047.

Special sessions on cyber security, which has become a serious concern and pressing matter for the nation, are also scheduled at the conference, the official added. An official, attending this conference, preferring

anonymity, said expert opinions and suggestions on the cyber security in the age of AI tops the priority of government and PM Modi wants to provide a foolproof cyber security cover to the nation.

Besides, special sessions have been schedules on aspirational block and district programmes which are being implemented across country’s 110 districts as part of PM’s vision to ensure equal development in each district of country. “A special session on rationalisation of schemes and new age technologies also forms a part of the event in addition to wider deliberations on federal relationship between the Centre and state,” the source said.

The conference is aimed at laying the ground for collaborative action for achieving better quality of life for both rural and urban population by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions said an official statement.

It also said that the conference is deliberating upon implementation of a common agenda and blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the states. The special session has also been incorporated with the conference on Artificial Intelligence in Governance: Challenges and Opportunities in addition to focused deliberations on Drug- de-addiction and the Amrit-Sarovar, tourism promotion and branding and role of states.

The Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarama Yojna-recently launched with an aim to provide support to artisans and PM SVANidhi and the best practices of states are also being discussed at the meeting. Notably, the first national conference of chief secretaries was held in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh in 2022, followed by the second January this year in Delhi.

