Will decide at appropriate time if Sonia Gandhi, Kharge will attend Ram temple consecration: Congress

The consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to attend it. 

Published: 29th December 2023 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said it will take a decision at an "appropriate time" on whether party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told reporters here that Gandhi and Kharge have been invited to the ceremony.

"Chairperson Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time," he said.

Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also been invited to the ceremony.

The consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend it.

congress Mallikarjun Kharge Sonia gandhi Ayodhya

