Bhagwat, Hosabale to firm up Bengal strategy today

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Days before the inauguration of Ram mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two top-level functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are scheduled to visit Bengal on Saturday. RRS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will hold a series of meetings with the organisation’s senior functionaries in Bengal, said a source.

There are murmurs that the visit is aimed to strengthen BJP’s Hindutwa rhetoric and direct the organisation’s functionaries to ensure its reflection in the Lok Sabha elections slated to be held next year.

“Mohan Bhagwat ji will reach Kolkata on Saturday and will leave onSunday night. He will meet prominent faces from different fields with an aim to rope them in for the Lok Sabha polls as BJP’s candidates,” said an RSS leader.

Sources said that Bhagwat will meet former CBI officer Upen Biswas, who raised questions on the irregularities in recruitments in state-aided schools, the alleged scam which landed former education minister Partha Chatterjee behind the bars.

After his retirement, Biswas joined the TMC and won from Bagda in North 24-Parganas in the 2011 Assembly elections. He was the minister for backward class welfare in Mamata Banerjee’s government from 2011 to 2016.

Hosabale will hold several organisational meetings during his visit. “He will give us a roadmap of the RSS’s role in Bengal on the day of the inauguration of Ram Mandir by Modi,” said the leader.



