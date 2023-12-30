BJP embarks on ‘Agenda-24’ to win 400 seats

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP has set an ambitious target of winning 350-400 Lok Sabha seats. The party is learnt to have prepared a roadmap ‘Agenda-24’ for the 2024 general election. It’s all hands on deck for the party in the aftermath of its two-day meeting of national office-bearers recently. All state units and front outfits are told to ensure the implementation of ‘Agenda-24’ in a mission mode by March-April.

Senior party sources said four Lok Sabha constituencies have been clubbed into one cluster. Each cluster has been given an in-charge to supervise the party’s activities ahead of the general election. “The BJP is making deep inroads into the hinterland of Hindustan with its ideology of ‘nation first’ and ‘vision 2047 of Viksit-Bharat’. The party is working to win a record number of more than 350-400 seats,” said a senior functionary while elaborating on Agenda-24.

The party has scientifically prepared clusters of constituencies in all states. “Party workers and leaders equipped with the report card of the Modi government’s 9-year performances have launched a personal contact campaign,” said a source. Party insiders say at least 120 senior leaders holding important posts within the organisation have been assigned the tasks of monitoring the clusters.

The cluster in-charges are regularly monitoring the implementation of Agenda-24 with state in-charges, state president of party, Lok-Sabha convenor and ‘vistarak-padadhikaris’ (extension officers) across the country. As part of Agenda-24, the party is forming state election management committees and carrying out a very scientific analysis of each booth of parliamentary constituencies.

The analysis will devote considerable space to social equations and local issues keeping in view the results of previous Lok Sabha elections. “It is trying to underscore weak points. The party’s seven Morchas are carrying out massive outreaches” said a BJP insider.

“For example, OBC (Other Backward Communities) Morcha is working on OBC-related issues, the SC Morcha on SC-related matters and the women’s front on woman-specific issues to take the Modi Ki Guarantee’’ to each household,” said an office-bearer.

The BJP will do wall paintings at each booth while senior leaders will soon undertake ‘pravas’(stay) across 120 clusters where they will meet prominent people and hold discussions on government policies and performances. The leaders will share with people the party’s vision for the nation.

A series of activities have been planned in each LS constituency. “Election offices are to be opened by January 30 or the first week of February 2024. In a bid to push further, the party is organising meetings of social media influencers in each zone. A workers’ conference has also been planned across all Lok Sabha seats.

