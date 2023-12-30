BJP MLA says Hindus and Muslims have been divided by 'some people'

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Dinesh Kushwaha, the BJP MLA from Bapunagar in Gujarat, has triggered a minor controversy by claiming that Hindus and Muslims were living as one family until they were divided by 'some people'.

"Many Muslims sitting here will be from Uttar Pradesh," said Kushwaha -- whose roots go back to Uttar Pradesh -- as he was delivering a speech at the Itihad-e-Millat conference organized by a Muslim religious organization in Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad.

"Hindus and Muslims live side-by-side in Uttar Pradesh (Gaun mein, ek ghar Hindu ka hota hain, ek ghar Muslim ka hota hain). That is our culture, that is how we used to live. But some people have divided us," he said.

The remarks drew ire from both the 'secular' side as well as the Hindutva brigade.

Congress leader Amit Chavda claimed that the remarks are an admission of the communal politics played by the BJP to come to power.

"The BJP MLA has admitted from the public forum that his own party is working to divide the entire country, his own party is doing religion and caste politics, the hidden agenda of BJP leaders from the public forum has been exposed by the BJP leader himself," he said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Hitendra Singh Rajput also attacked Kushwaha. "He has been elected on the basis of Hindutva, in a situation where Hindus have given a record 156 seats, Regrettably, this leader has demonstrated the same politics that has been going on for 70 years from the Muslim platform, betraying the beliefs of Hindus and Hindu Voters. May Lord Ram grant him wisdom."

Dinesh Kushwaha said he "takes blessings from all the Maulanas sitting on the stage, especially Habib Maulana, as per my culture, I touched his feet and took blessings, I touched the feet of Maulana on the stage for blessings."

He also said Indian Muslims are happy because of the protection and freedom given by the Indian constitution.

"This constitution has given us such strength that each of us has been given a place, our India is a country running on the constitution, I never do politics of votes, if I do politics of votes, I would not have come among you."

