Forest missed & food stock dented

NEW DELHI: The year 2023 will be remembered for being both ‘historic’ and ‘bitterly disappointing’ for environment conservation and climate change. It is also known for how the changing climate has dented the country’s food security.

The year started with translocation of a new batch of 12 cheetahs from South Africa to Kuno-Palpur national park in Madhya Pradesh. It was followed by hullabaloo over mismanagement of cheetah conservation, following deaths of nine cheetahs including three cubs. The country had witnessed the first-time birth of cheetah cubs after more than seven decades but only one survived. A few cheetah strayed out of the forest, raising the question of the forest’s carrying capacity.

The year is also celebrated as 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ and the historic rise in the number of tigers. The government has boasted over India being home to 75% of the world’s tigers. but the highest number of tiger deaths in the country happened during the year.

The government amended the Forest Conservation Act 1980 and allowed non-forestry activities on forest land, which would damage the forest in the long run. It amended Coastal Aquaculture Authority, permitting coastal aquaculture activities within the environmentally fragile coastal regulation zones. It also amended the Biodiversity Act, which may take away rights of the local communities and help flourish the Ayush industry — Ayurvedic drug manufacturers to facilitate the export of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs. In the midst of gloom, the decision to ban two non-steroids medicines is set to help the vulture population grow.

