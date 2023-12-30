Home Nation

IndiGo passenger finds worm in sandwich served on Delhi-Mumbai flight

In an Instagram video, the woman questioned the quality of food served by the airline and said that despite informing the cabin crew about the worm, they continued to distribute the sandwiches.

Published: 30th December 2023 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

IndiGo passenger finds worm in sandwich served on Delhi-Mumbai flight

The woman passenger Kushboo Gupta shared on Instagram a short video of the worm in the sandwich on board the flight.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo passenger found a worm in a sandwich served on board a flight from the national capital to Mumbai, and a video was shared on social media, following which the airline apologised and said the matter is under thorough examination.

The incident happened on board flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on Friday.

The woman passenger Kushboo Gupta shared on Instagram a short video of the worm in the sandwich on board the flight.

When contacted for comments on the video, an airline spokesperson said the airline is aware of the concern raised by one of its customers regarding the experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai.

"Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question. The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," the spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

In the Instagram video, she questioned the quality of food being served by the airline and said that despite informing the cabin crew about finding the worm, they continued to distribute the sandwiches to other passengers.

Gupta also wondered about the kind of training given to the airline staff and who would be responsible in case someone contracts an infection.

ALSO READ | Indigo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru delayed by 8 hours, 200 flyers suffer ordeal

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indigo sandwich Worm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp