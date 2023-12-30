NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 to witness largest participation of girls

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coveted National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024, which commenced on Saturday at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt was the largest in terms of the number of cadets participating. It began with Sarva Dharma Puja.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "This year, a total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 States and eight Union Territories will participate in the month-long camp. With 907 girls, this year's camp will see the largest participation of girl cadets. This diverse participation includes 122 cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, apart from 171 from the North-Eastern Region, effectively portraying a microcosm of 'Mini India'."

In his address, DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh called upon the cadets to participate wholeheartedly and derive maximum benefits from each activity in the camp.

He also advised the Cadets "to display the highest qualities of Character, Integrity, Selfless Service, comradeship and teamwork cutting across the barriers of religion, language, caste in the spirit of our nation first."

As part of the Youth Exchange Programme, the camp will also witness the participation of cadets and officers from 25 international countries - Argentina, Botswana, Bhutan, Brazil, Czech Republic, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Tajikistan, UK, Venezuela, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Nigeria, Mauritius and Mozambique.

YEP is an annual feature of the important NCC RD Camps through which the exchange of cadets is done with the member nations.

In 2021 total of 1000 cadets attend the camp and around 2000 cadets in 2022. The Camp of 2023 saw the participation of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls. It also included 114 cadets from J&K and 120 cadets from the North-Eastern Region.

A number of competitions will take place during the camp, wherein all 17 directorates compete for the coveted Prime Minister's Banner which is presented by the Prime Minister during the PM rally. Selected cadets will get an opportunity to participate in the prestigious Republic Day Parade on January 26 at Rajpath.

The NCC at the state level is divided into 17 Directorates, in which each state or group of states forms a Directorate. The smaller states and union territories are attached with the Directorates of the bigger states.

The Republic Day Camp holds the fundamental aim of instilling a sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities among the cadets. This annual event serves as a platform to offer cadets valuable opportunities for training, engaging in cultural activities, and participating in social service initiatives, thereby nurturing unity and pride.

