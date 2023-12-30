Ranchi Diary: Fourth tiger spotted at Palamu this year

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

The officials in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) informed that the fourth tiger was spotted in PTR this year; however it is yet to be confirmed. Looking at its size and pattern of stripes on the one side, it appears that this is a new one, they said. The officials said that they will be able to confirm as soon as the photograph of the other side. Meanwhile, the photographs taken by the camera trap are being examined to confirm the entry of new tiger in PTR. First was spotted in March, two others were spotted in November while the fourth was spotted recently in December last.

Free coaching in Santhali for tribal UPSC aspirants

Tribal UPSC aspirants from weaker economic backgrounds can now avail free coaching in Santhali language curriculum and brighten their chances of getting into the most prestigious government job in the country. Dr Ramdayal Munda Tribal Welfare Research Institute under the welfare department started the four-month non-residential course on Wednesday. Santhali language was added to the eighth schedule of the Constitution in 2003 through the 92nd Constitutional Amendment Act.

Ram temple: Dhoni, Deepika among invitees

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Ayodhya) extended invitations to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ace archer Deepika Kumari and two industrialists from the state for the mega Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya on January 22. Former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Karia Munda and Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh- are also in the guest list. Over 62 saints of all religious and spiritual traditions have been invited from Jharkhand, including 20 tribal priests, like Santhal Gurubaba, Safahod, Baiga, Pahan, and Pujar, and heads of religious and spiritual organisations.

