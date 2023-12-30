Reins of JD(U) back with wily Bihar CM Nitish

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after this newspaper broke the story of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assuming the role of Janata Dal (United) chief as well, the party at its national executive meeting here on Friday elected him party president. The change of guard came amid rumours of a possible split in the party. That the party managed to stay intact is a testament to the skills of Nitish, who continues to be the most powerful leader in the JD(U).

Incumbent national president Lalan Singh tendered his resignation. Though there was no official word on why he did so, sources close to the leadership cryptically indicated that Lalan’s growing proximity to RJD chief Lalu Yadav was responsible for Nitish’s unexpected decision. Sources said Lalan and some other senior leaders had recently suggested that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav be made Bihar chief minister so that Nitish can fully focus on national politics to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

With Nitish dropping hints about his willingness to take back the reins of party after Lalan’s resignation, sources said almost all prominent leaders within the party agreed the CM was the most prominent of the party as well as a candidate to become the Opposition’s PM face. So, he must lead the party again.

After being elected party president, Nitish reiterated the party’s commitment to work for the state as well the unity of the Opposition. In his typical style, Nitish said he was not personally keen to take over as the party’s president. “But I have had to abide by the decision of national executive members, who have endorsed it.” When his name was being proposed for the post, slogans like Desh Ka PM kaise ho, Nitish Kumar Jaise ho rented the air.

The meet projected Nitish as the “hope of the backwards, extremely backwards, minorities and unemployed youth” and urged bigger parties in the INDIA bloc to show a big heart to make the alliance a success. For his part, Nitish accused the BJP of misleading people for not delivering on its promises. The party also authorised him to take the final call in dealing with allies. Interestingly, JD(U)’s national spokesperson K C Tyagi said the party will be represented at the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Tyagi on the BJP

Curiously, K C Tyagi said the BJP is not an enemy as “there is no enemy in politics but only disagreements”. He, however, categorically ruled out any alliance with the ruling party at the Centre

