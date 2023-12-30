Sitamarhi MP Sunil Kumar Pintu's exit from JD(U) looks imminent after denial of ticket

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The possibility of JD (U) MP Sunil Kumar Pitnu quitting the party given his growing proximity with BJP has grown after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced to field state legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Pintu represents Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency presently as he has created a flutter in JD (U) circles by making statements in favour of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nitish in the JD (U)'s national executive meeting held in New Delhi on Friday announced that Thakur would contest the Lok Sabha election from Sitamarhi in 2024. Thakur is a member of the legislative council.

Pintu was given a JD (U) ticket from Sitamarhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election when the party candidate opted out of the electoral race at the last moment. Pintu who was in the BJP at that time was asked to contest the LS election from Sitamarhi on JD (U) symbol as both parties were contesting the LS election in 2019 as allies.

After JD (U) severed its ties with BJP to form a new government with the grand alliance in August 2020, Pintu hinted about his inclination towards BJP several times by heaping praise on the party and also PM Modi.

On the other hand, Thakur has started preparations for the LS election from Sitamarhi as he also claimed several times earlier that nobody else but only he could win the seat.

He was elected to the state legislative council for the fourth term from the Tirhut Graduate constituency, which falls under Sitamarhi district in north Bihar.

