South Delhi customer orders 9,940 condoms in one year from Blinkit

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A South Delhi consumer ordered a whopping 9,940 condoms from Zomato-owned quick delivery platform Blinkit in 2023, earning himself a place 'Blinkit Trends 2023'.

Meanwhile, Gurugram ordered a whopping 65,973 lighters in 2023, and placed more orders for Tonic water (carbonated drink) than for soft drinks this year, according to the same report.

About 30,02,080 PartySmart tablets (to avoid morning hangover after alcohol consumption) were delivered this year.

Someone from Bengaluru placed an order for an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth Rs 1,59,900, a packet of Lay’s and six bananas.

Around 3,20,04,725 maggi packets were delivered after midnight as a consumer bought 101 litres of mineral water in one order.

Around 80,267 Gangajal bottles were delivered this year via Blinkit as someone bought 4,832 bathing soaps in 2023.

“About 351,033 printouts were delivered before 8 a.m. and 45,16,490 Eno sachets were ordered, along with 1,22,38,740 ice creams and 8,50,011 ice cube packets. this year.

Someone from Hyderabad ordered 17,009 kgs of rice in 2023.

"Thirty-eight underwears were ordered in a month by someone. They were delivered brief-ly,” said Blinkit. Another consumer ordered 972 mobile chargers.

“Shared so many facts about buying patterns on Blinkit through 2023. Dropping some of the best to round up the year. Which one is your favourite?” Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa posted on LinkedIn.

A follower reacted: “Obviously brought by a retailer due to price differential from GT distributor”.

