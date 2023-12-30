Madhya Pradesh: Suspense over Yadav cabinet may end soon

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With portfolios being awarded to new ministers a week after their swearing in ceremony in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh is also likely to see a similar development. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. Yadav was likely to return to Bhopal by Friday night. According to key sources, the portfolios allotment to the two deputy CMs and the 28 other ministers is likely to happen shortly.

Sources added that the delay in allotment of portfolios to the new ministers is being attributed to efforts by the party to strike a harmonious balance between portfolios of all senior leaders, including the two deputy CMs, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Dewda and cabinet ministers Prahlad Patel and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

“Reasons behind delay in formation of new council of ministers and allotment of portfolios is to strike balance between the responsibilities/portfolios of all the senior leaders. The delay is also because the BJP’s top brass doesn’t seem to be in a mood to take any chances on any issue, months before the Lok Sabha polls,” a senior state BJP leader maintained.

Importantly, even before the first cabinet expansion on December 25, the CM had flown to Delhi twice within a week and met with top party leaders.

