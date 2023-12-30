Three die as bus hits motorcycle amid dense fog in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

GONDA: Three people died and two were injured here when a private bus hit a motorcycle from behind amid reduced visibility due to thick fog, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Colonelganj-Belsar-Nawabganj road near Chakraut under the Colonelganj police station area on Friday night.

Due to dense fog, a private bus hit a motorcycle from behind, killing two persons riding the two-wheeler.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting the motorcycle and ran over a person on a footpath, said Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal.

Two people were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

One of the deceased was identified as Dashrath Lal Shukla (45), a resident of Pandey Chauraha. The identity of the two who were travelling on the motorcycle is yet to be ascertained, Jaiswal said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The bus driver is on the run and teams have been formed to arrest him, he said.

