22-year-old man suffers heart attack during cricket match, dies in MP's Khargone 

The man felt uneasiness while bowling in the match on Saturday evening at Katkoot village under Balwada police station limits of Khargone district. 

Published: 31st December 2023 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 05:45 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KHARGONE: A 22-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing in a cricket match and died in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Sunday.

Indal Singh Jadhav Banjara felt uneasiness while bowling in the match on Saturday evening at Katkoot village under Balwada police station limits of Khargone district, he said.

Banjara was brought dead to the hospital, Dr Vikas Talware of Badwah Civil Hospital said.

He died of a heart attack, and the body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, he said.

People who rushed Banjara to the hospital said he complained of chest pain during the match, Dr Talware said.

Shaligram Gurjar, a villager, said Banjara was playing for the Barkhad Tanda village team, which batted first and scored 70 runs.

Banjara complained of chest pain when the team was bowling and sat under a tree, he said.

After the team won, Banjara asked the other players to take him to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to Badwah Civil Hospital, but he died on the way, Gurjar said.

