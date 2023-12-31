Home Nation

Man murdered wife for not wearing traditional dress

The accused reportedly often quarrelled with his wife for wearing "modern dresses" while going out for shopping and to attend functions.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

HASSAN:  Man murdered his wife for allegedly wearing a dress against his wish in Rampura village of Arasikere taluk on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as  Jyothi [22], hailing from Dharwad.

Jyothi who was working in a garment factory in Arasikere fell in love with Jeevan who worked in the same unit. They got married soon.

Jeevan reportedly often quarrelled with his wife for wearing "modern dresses" while going out for shopping and to attend functions.  

On the day of the incident, Jeevan allegedly lured Jyothi and took her to a nearby forest where he cut her throat with a knife. She died on the spot.

Police recovered the dead body and shifted it to a mortuary for postmortem. The accused is absconding. 
 

