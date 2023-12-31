Home Nation

"Strict action will be taken against culprits," CM Shinde on Mumbai threat call

An anonymous caller on Saturday evening warned Mumbai Police of serial blasts in the city, officials informed on Sunday.

Published: 31st December 2023 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After an anonymous caller warned Mumbai Police of serial blasts in the city, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"Mumbai Police is fully alert; no one will succeed in any way. Our police are capable in every way and if anyone does something wrong or against the rules, they will be punished. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," CM Shinde said.

An anonymous caller on Saturday evening warned Mumbai Police of serial blasts in the city, officials informed on Sunday.

"Mumbai Police Control received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up," an official said on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Anonymous caller warns Mumbai Police of serial blasts in city, probe on

The police swung into action and carried out searches at several key public places and installations across the city. However, no explosive devices or anything suspicious were found.

"Police are currently trying to find out the details of the caller," the official informed, adding that a further investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai threat call Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp