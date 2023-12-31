"Strict action will be taken against culprits," CM Shinde on Mumbai threat call

By ANI

MUMBAI: After an anonymous caller warned Mumbai Police of serial blasts in the city, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"Mumbai Police is fully alert; no one will succeed in any way. Our police are capable in every way and if anyone does something wrong or against the rules, they will be punished. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," CM Shinde said.

An anonymous caller on Saturday evening warned Mumbai Police of serial blasts in the city, officials informed on Sunday.

"Mumbai Police Control received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up," an official said on Sunday.

The police swung into action and carried out searches at several key public places and installations across the city. However, no explosive devices or anything suspicious were found.

"Police are currently trying to find out the details of the caller," the official informed, adding that a further investigation is underway.

