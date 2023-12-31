WB: Truck drivers block NH 2 near Dankuni against new penal laws for hit-and-run cases
"We've been told the new laws impose a 10-year jail term and a Rs 7 lakh fine for hit-and-run cases," said one of the protesting truck drivers.
KOLKATA: Hundreds of truck and commercial vehicle drivers protesting the new penal laws for hit-and-run cases blocked the national highway number two near Dankuni toll plaza in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday for around two hours, police said.
They started blocking the road at around 10.30 am at Chanditala by burning tyres and parking their vehicles in the middle of the road, the police said.
Senior police officers from Chanditala and Dankuni police stations rushed to the spot to persuade truck drivers to lift the blockade.
Police cleared the road blockade and the movement of vehicles started at 12.50 pm, an officer said.
