Heliport soon to come up in Gurugram, to ease air traffic

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that soon a heliport will be set up in Sector-84 of Gurugram. With the establishment of this heliport, Delhi’s air-space will get a new option and it will also prove to be a good connectivity in NCR and Haryana.

Similarly, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), various cities of Haryana will be connected with the cities of northern states. He said that Haryana is spearing ahead in the aviation sector with several schemes under its belt.

Chautala who also holds the portfolio of Civil Aviation Department, was presiding over a meeting of officers of Central Government Organization Pawan Hans, Air India, State Aviation Department.

It was informed in the meeting that a provision has been made to make a terminal for 100 passengers in the heliport to be set up in Gurugram.

This heliport, located along the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, will have various facilities, including hangars, parking to accommodate small and large helicopters and repair facilities. He said that this heliport will provide helicopter services to the people of Haryana and NCR and the process is in the final stages and added that with the construction of this heliport, there will be reduction in aviation traffic in Delhi and surrounding areas and Delhi’s air space will also get a new option. The heliport will have a runway of 300 meters, 6 landing spots and parking also. He said that this heliport will also facilitate quick landing and takeoff of helicopters.

