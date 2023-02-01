Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode: Finance Minister

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In this fiscal, the tourism sector is likely to witness the introduction of new schemes and various other activities as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the tourism promotion would be taken on ‘Mission Mode’ in collaboration with states and private stakeholders.

The minister said the sector has huge potential and offers huge opportunities for job creation and entrepreneurship, especially for the youth.

“The country offers an immense attraction for domestic as well as for foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode with the active participation of states’ convergence of government programmes and public-private partnership,” said Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24.

The minister further said that the Government will pick 50 destinations which would be developed as a complete package. “With an integrated and innovative approach, at least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode. Every destination would be developed as a complete package,” she said.

Budget 2023 LIVE: FM announces big tax sops, highest-ever capital outlay

In addition to this, the focus will be on improving physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, availability of tourist guides, high standards for food streets and tourists’ security. “All the relevant aspects would be made available on an App to enhance tourist experience. Initiatives will be taken to set up tourism at border villages,” Sitharaman announced.

The finance minister also said that sector-specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative. This was launched as an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the middle class to prefer domestic tourism over international tourism.

For integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits, the Swadesh Darshan Scheme was also launched. Under the Vibrant Villages Programme, tourism infrastructure and amenities will also be facilitated in border villages.

The minister also proposed another unique concept. She said that states would be encouraged to set up a Unity Mall in their state capital or most prominent tourism centre or the financial capital for promotion and sale of their own ODOPs (one district, one product), GI products and other handicraft products, and for providing space for such products of all other States.

NEW DELHI: In this fiscal, the tourism sector is likely to witness the introduction of new schemes and various other activities as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the tourism promotion would be taken on ‘Mission Mode’ in collaboration with states and private stakeholders. The minister said the sector has huge potential and offers huge opportunities for job creation and entrepreneurship, especially for the youth. “The country offers an immense attraction for domestic as well as for foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode with the active participation of states’ convergence of government programmes and public-private partnership,” said Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. The minister further said that the Government will pick 50 destinations which would be developed as a complete package. “With an integrated and innovative approach, at least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode. Every destination would be developed as a complete package,” she said. Budget 2023 LIVE: FM announces big tax sops, highest-ever capital outlay In addition to this, the focus will be on improving physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, availability of tourist guides, high standards for food streets and tourists’ security. “All the relevant aspects would be made available on an App to enhance tourist experience. Initiatives will be taken to set up tourism at border villages,” Sitharaman announced. The finance minister also said that sector-specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative. This was launched as an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the middle class to prefer domestic tourism over international tourism. For integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits, the Swadesh Darshan Scheme was also launched. Under the Vibrant Villages Programme, tourism infrastructure and amenities will also be facilitated in border villages. The minister also proposed another unique concept. She said that states would be encouraged to set up a Unity Mall in their state capital or most prominent tourism centre or the financial capital for promotion and sale of their own ODOPs (one district, one product), GI products and other handicraft products, and for providing space for such products of all other States.