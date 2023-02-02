Home Nation

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Opposition members rushed to the Well raising slogans as soon as Speaker Om Birla welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Zambia and started Question Hour.

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha, Parliament

View of the Lok Sabha. (File photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid noisy scenes in the House with opposition members raising various issues.

Opposition members rushed to the Well raising slogans as soon as Speaker Om Birla welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Zambia and started Question Hour.

AAlso Read: Congress members give adjournment notices in LS to discuss Adani crisis, border skirmish

The speaker objected to the noisy scenes and asked the members not to make unsubstantiated claims.

He said Question Hour was an important part of Parliamentary proceedings and should not be disrupted.

As the slogan shouting continued, the Speaker adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliamentary Question Hour Lok Sabha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp