Corona management to be game changer; government to come back to power: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot was presenting a reply on behalf of the state government on the Governor's address in the state assembly on Thursday.

Published: 03rd February 2023 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asserted that the corona management will prove to be a game changer for his party and that they will come back to power. He said, "It will be similar to how the Kerala government came back to power due to the management of corona in the state."

Gehlot was presenting a reply on behalf of the state government on the Governor's address in the state assembly on Thursday. CM added, "The public sees the work and our government has done the work. Almost 80 per cent of the promises made in the election manifesto have been fulfilled."

Targeting the BJP on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister is coming to the Dausa district this month and that he should be reminded of the promise of declaring ERCP a national project. 

"All MPs go to Delhi for ERCP. If they want, we can go too.  If ERCP is made, 13 districts will be benefited."

On the issue of the old pension scheme Gehlot said, "OPS will have to be implemented for the employees. Center is not giving our money.  We will go to the supreme court," he added.

