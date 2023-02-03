Home Nation

Jaipur Diary: Rajnikanth in Jaisalmer to shoot ‘Jailor’

South Indian superstar Rajnikanth was welcomed with Rajasthani tradition on reaching the golden city of Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

‘What happened to resignation of 90 MLAs?’
Answering to a question asked by the Rajasthan High Court on what decision the Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has taken on the resignations of Congress MLAs in September last year pending before him, he argued that the 81 resignations were not voluntary. BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore had filed a petition before the HC seeking direction to the Speaker to decide on the resignations given by MLAs of the ruling Congress party. Experts say that this defense in the court is just a legal cover up for the political move that was made to keep the CM chair for Ashok Gehlot and deny Sachin Pilot a chance to takeover.

Rajnikanth in Jaisalmer  to shoot ‘Jailor’
South Indian superstar Rajnikanth was welcomed with Rajasthani tradition on reaching the golden city of Jaisalmer on Tuesday. Rajnikanth is here to shoot his upcoming film ‘Jailor’ in this desert zone for around two weeks. The hotel that he is staying for the duration of the fil shooting had decked up the premises and the staff had prepared a performance on ‘lungi dance’. They  took the superstar to his room by swaying to this popular song which amused Rajinikanth who kept smiling throughout their performance. This multistarrer is being made on a budget of Rs 175 crore and will see Rajinikanth, Mohan Lal and Shiv Rajkumar working together for the first time.

Women, kids in saree run for clean Kota
Kota witnessed a special women-only run organised to spread awareness of cleanliness. Around 175 women and children dressed in sarees, ran 3.5 km to spread awareness to keep the city clean and green.  Women of all ages and sizes participated, from 75-year-old Leela Sevak and 73-year-old Archana Mathur to Class 6 student Khanak ran together. 43-year-old Kalpana Bhardwaj completed the race in 20 minutes and stood first. Several women were also seen picking up the garbage in their 
bags while running. It was the first time such an event was organized in the state. 

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

