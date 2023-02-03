Home Nation

Sukhu asks MLAs to redress public grievances quickly

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing the first session of MLA priority meeting on Thursday said that the MLAs should come with a solution rather than demands and suggestions. All the legislators should propose their plans according and assist in providing good governance.

On the second day of the meet with the MLAs of Kangra district, Sukhu said that the priorities of all the MLAs decide the path of the development and so as the direction of the budget. The present government is working with a motive to effectively redress public grievances and provide efficient, accountable and transparent administration, he said. Sukhu sought more suggestions from MLAs for making Himachal, a more greener and cleaner by year 2025. 

The CM also said that all government vehicles would be replaced by electric vehicles within the next one year and limited permissions would be given at the chief secretary level for purchase of diesel vehicles, only as per the requirement. The state transport department will soon be equipped with the electric vehicles replacing the existing ones in a phased manner. So far 110 sites have been identified for setting up electric vehicle charging stations and in addition 700 government buildings.  

On developing Kangra as tourism capital of the state, he urged for major development of infrastructure, whereas Indora and Nurpur would be developed as places of religious tourism. Officers were directed to prepare an action plan to enhance the facilities for the devotees at Jwalaji Temple He also directed for strictly dealing with drug mafia, in the districts having inter-state borders. All developmental projects will be completed on a fixed timeline.

TAGS
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu MLA priority meeting public grievances
