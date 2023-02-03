Home Nation

Threat call to blow up Ram Janmabhoomi complex 

The call was received by Manoj, who lives in the Ramkot area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Published: 03rd February 2023 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AYODHYA: A phone call from an unidentified man, threatening to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi complex here, was received by an Ayodhya resident, police said on Thursday.

The call was received by Manoj, who lives in the Ramkot area of this Uttar Pradesh district.

He alerted the police about the call received on his mobile phone. According to police, the caller threatened to blow up the temple area at 10 am on Thursday.

As soon as the information was received, police issued an alert to all personnel deployed at various locations in the district.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi police station Sanjiv Kumar Singh said they have registered a case and are conducting an enquiry.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the caller, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya temple
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp