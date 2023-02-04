Home Nation

Percentage of Adivasis declining in Jharkhand under Soren govt: Amit Shah

Shah said the BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the elections next year.

Published: 04th February 2023 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEOGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that demographic change in Jharkhand has seen the percentage of the 'Adivasi' (tribal) population declining during the Hemant Soren government's tenure in power.

Addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Maha Rally' here, the senior party leader claimed that the population of Adivasis has declined from 35 per cent to 24 per cent due to massive infiltration from across the international border, which has been "encouraged by the Hemant Soren government for vote bank politics".

He alleged that infiltrators were grabbing land in the state after marrying tribal women.

"The Hemant Soren government is the most corrupt in the country. Resources are being looted using railway wagons and tractors. People will unseat this government from power in the state as it failed to fulfil the 'aspirations of development' for which the separate state was created," he said.

Shah said the BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the elections next year.

Referring to the killing of a class 12 student, who was burnt alive by her stalker in Dumka last year, Shah said, "Adivasi girls are being murdered while the Hemant Soren government is indulging in politics of appeasement."

Earlier in the day, the Cooperation Minister said the Union government has decided to provide 300 services of the Centre as well as the state governments through the Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS).

Shah said PACS would now function as Common Service Centres (CSC) and farmers can avail benefits of 300 services including no-dues certificates, birth and death registration, and many more.

"The decision was taken on Friday. The IT Ministry has supported the Cooperative Ministry in this regard," he said, while laying the foundation stone of a Rs 450-crore IFFCO nano urea plant in Jasidih in Deogarh district.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday to enable the PACS to provide services offered by Common Service Centres.

According to the agreement, more than 300 services will be made available to the rural population, including 13 crore farmer members of PACS, a statement said.

