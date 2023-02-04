Home Nation

Saradha scam: Assets of Nalini, former Assam minister seized by ED

These properties were owned by Saradha Group and other persons, who were beneficiaries of proceeds of crime generated by Saradha Group of Companies.

Nalini Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram's wife Nalini Chidambaram (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Directorate of Enforcement has attached movable and immovable assets worth of over Rs 6 crores of various individuals, including that of Nalini Chidambaram and  former IPS and ex-CPM MP Debendranath Biswas among others, in connections with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam being probed on laundering of money siphoned out of investment fund wherein thousands of common public had parked their life-time earnings.

According to ED sources, the agency attached movable assets worth Rs 3.30 crore and immovable assets with value of over Rs 3 crore in its ongoing investigation into the matter of Saradha Group of Companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. These properties were owned by Saradha Group and other persons, who were beneficiaries of proceeds of crime generated by Saradha Group of Companies.

The beneficiaries include Nalini Chidambaram, eminent lawyer and wife of ex-Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Debabrata Sarkar of East Bengal Club, Debendranath Biswas (Ex IPS and ex MLA CPM) and Anubhuti Printers and Publications owned by late Anjan Dutta, ex Minister in Assam.

Saradha Group ran a chit fund scam with operations spread over the states of West Bengal, Assam and Orissa, till 2013. The quantum of total money mobilised by this group company is about Rs 2,459 crore out of which nearly Rs 1,983 crore remains unpaid to the depositors till date, excluding the interest amount. The ED had registered a case against Saradha Group of Companies in 2013 on the basis of FIRs by Kolkata Police and CBI. 

